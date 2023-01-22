As a federal appeals court prepares to hear arguments in a long-running dispute about the issue, a state senator filed a proposal Friday that could allow high schools to offer prayers over stadium loudspeakers before championship athletic events. Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, included the proposal in a broader bill (SB 308) dealing with high-school sports.

It would allow high schools participating in championship events to have up to two minutes to make remarks over loudspeakers and says the Florida High School Athletic Association could not “control, monitor, or review the content of the opening remarks and may not control the school’s choice of speaker.”

