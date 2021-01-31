TALLAHASSEE — Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez filed Senate Bill 898 Thursday, expanding a current emergency order to allow Florida pharmacists and registered pharmacy interns and techs to order and administer vaccines approved or licensed by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to individuals of all ages.
The bill will codify Governor DeSantis’s current emergency order that was issued on October 1, 2020. The existing Emergency Order, EO-20-014, allows Florida pharmacists or registered pharmacy interns, under the supervision of a pharmacist, to safely administer vaccines to individuals ages 3 to 18.
In addition, the bill authorizes pharmacy techs to administer the vaccine under pharmacists’ supervision and expands eligibility to individuals of all ages.
“Now more than ever it’s important to allow Florida pharmacists to continue to give Floridians much-needed access to healthcare,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been devasting to our state and nation. We are grateful for our Florida pharmacists, who continue to serve on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 by performing tests and administering vaccines to those most in need.”
Florida pharmacists have safely performed COVID-19 tests and effectively administered COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities and at over 261 retail pharmacy locations across the state.
The FRF supports legislation that will allow Florida pharmacists to continue ordering and administering vaccines to individuals of all ages, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) immunization schedules, and any vaccine approved by the FDA to immunize individuals against COVID-19.
“Thank you to Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez for her leadership in protecting the health and safety of Florida residents of all ages,” said Shalley.