SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation hosted its 12th Annual “Drive 4 UR Community” event on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Due to COVID-19, this event went virtual, creating an exciting new test drive experience for all participants.
Thanks to the generosity of Bill Jarrett Ford Avon Park and more than 180 community partners and AdventHealth team members, this year’s event raised more than $3,500 to help fund the development of the AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center.
The new, state-of-the-art center will be located on the grounds of the Sebring hospital campus. The wellness center – which will feature fitness amenities, saunas, a demonstration kitchen, an education center and much more – will be more than a gym; it will be a welcoming community staple that embraces whole-person care and empowers our community members to live their best, most vibrant lives.
For more information about how you can support the AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid or Wauchula Foundation, call 863-402-5525.