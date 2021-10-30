SEBRING — A trio of U.S. senators have introduced a bill to help prevent military suicides in light of reports that military suicides went up 15% in 2020.
Meanwhile, Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said it’s as high as 30% for members of the U.S. Marine Corps. She and her staff seek to provide as much support as possible to reverse this trend on the local level, especially talking with servicemembers or veterans themselves if no other services are immediately available.
Statistically, the United States loses 22 military service personnel or veterans per day to suicide, one every 65 minutes.
“One ... one is one too many,” Williams said.
When her unit was deployed to Iraq, one member took their own life, Williams said, on Sept. 22, 2011. It affected everyone in the unit, and that’s why she immediately accepted an invitation to go above the regular training and be one who gives training on suicide prevention, equal opportunity and SHARP — Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention.
“I didn’t even hesitate,” said Williams, now a SHARP coordinator. “If we can learn something to do our job better, it makes us better for society: more productive and more compassionate — above all things, more compassionate.”
Active military and veterans have all kinds of battle scars, Williams said, including sexual assault on both male and female personnel. As a coordinator, she can guide them on whether they feel comfortable filing a formal report or just want to seek counseling.
“We want to provide a safe environment for all of our veterans whether they serve in peace or in wartime,” Williams said.
Williams nearly missed getting her national certification renewed in March 2020, as classes were shut down soon after that. The pandemic, she said, really rocked the world of a lot of veterans. They could still get counseling sessions for post-traumatic stress disorder via internet conferencing, but many counted on getting out of the house, breathing fresh air and seeing other people as part of their therapy.
Also, she said, the speed and struggles with the Afghanistan troop withdrawal left many veterans and their families feeling dismayed or betrayed, she said, especially those who lost someone there.
“Afghanistan veterans are feeling like, ‘Why did I go over there?’” said Williams, who also lost brothers and sisters in arms from having served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. “It was very upsetting and traumatic, and also, some of them, it retraumatized them.”
Suicide, however, is a permanent solution to a temporary problem, Williams said, and one she’s dedicated to prevent.
“It’s a one-way ticket with no return,” Williams said.
Highlands County’s people and Board of County Commissioners rally behind their veterans, Williams said. A veteran can walk into any Veterans Affairs clinic and get mental health counseling. A mental health counselor from the Lakeland Veterans Center comes to the local Veterans Services Office on Wednesdays, and a mental health counselor at the Children’s Advocacy Center, if not busy with a case, can come immediately to help.
Veterans Service Office staff, all veterans, have also talked with people under distress, and have had the opportunity to talk some “away from the ledge,” Williams said.
“We got your six. Highlands County Veterans Services, we’ve got their six,” Williams said. “We do understand, truly understand the things they‘ve (seen). We’ve walked the walk. Our walk matches our talk.”
Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and others have introduced House Bill 5645, the “Save Our Servicemembers (S.O.S.) Act.” If passed, it would, based on recommendations by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO), require the U.S. Department of Defense to step up suicide prevention efforts for uniformed service members by:
- Assessing individual non-clinical prevention efforts to determine their effectiveness.
- Improving data collection by reducing duplication and developing consistent suicide-related definitions to improve treatment and prevention programs.
- Strengthening collaboration between the Pentagon’s Defense Suicide Prevention Office (DSPO) and Psychological Health Center of Excellence to minimize duplicated efforts.
Reportedly, the bill has bipartisan support from 30 senators and both the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.