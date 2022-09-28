Bills Dorseys Outburst Football

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaks to the wide receivers during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. Dorsey can appreciate a need to rein back his emotions after a video clip showed him in the visitors’ coaches booth ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table, before trashing his game notes in the immediate aftermath of a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

 JOSHUA BESSEX/AP FILE PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat.

On the other hand, Dorsey can appreciate a need to contain his emotions after a video clip showed him in the visitors’ coaches booth ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table before trashing his game notes in the immediate aftermath of a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

