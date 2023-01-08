Bills Hamlin Football

University of Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin hugs his mother, Nina Hamlin, on senior day before taking on Boston College in an NCAA college football game, Nov. 30, 2019.

 PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE VIA AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.”

