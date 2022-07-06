The Elk of the Month for July 2022, is Billy Brown, a very caring, loving, and dedicated Elk. This should be no surprise to anyone who spends any time at the Lodge and has witnessed him in action. As Bar Manager, with the help of Buddy, Joe, and Amanda, he keeps the heart of our social setting alive by running bar poker, Texas Hold’em, and Ship, Captain & Crew. He also bartends for Member Bingo. On Tuesday nights prior to Bar Poker, he helps serve the meals — running from kitchen to bar carrying trays of food. With the tips he gets for the games played, he has set up a special fund to update the bar, and has just been given permission from the Board of Directors to purchase four high standing tables and chairs to replace some of the shorter ones in the bar area.
Billy has lived full time in Sebring for about seven years, moving from the western part of Virginia. After 30 years of working for the U.S. Postal Service, he decided to retire and spend more time playing golf (which he does quite well, by the way). Billy enjoys baseball and is a diehard fan of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Thank you Billy for being such a big part of our Sebring Elk “team.”