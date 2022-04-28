Excitedly hunting the tree limbs above, our group was in search of a specific bird we had been told was recently sighted. Already into double digits of avian species, I was delighted by the proposition of adding several new birds to my life list. Along for the hunt, my guy had his binoculars out and was actively participating in the experience though birding is not his favorite thing – yet.
Our group would split and reconvene as birds were sighted and scouted. Moving with a small cluster, I ticked off the black-and-white warbler picking about the trunk of the salt-stunted oaks. Marveling how the live oaks grew gnarled and twisted due to the proximity of the ocean breezes, their form was shorter and more widespread. To me the trees appeared almost like a giant had squashed them from above.
Scanning with my binoculars, a black-hooded conure squawked nosily as our group proceeded. A few palm warblers bopped about, and we marveled how there were no blue-gray gnatcatchers flitting around. I started to move a bit farther into the surrounding brush when my spouse approached me and asked whether a yellow and orange bird with some blue on the wings was important.
“What? What did you say?” I dropped my eyes from the tree cover and looked over at him. He repeated his questioning if a yellow and orange bird was something I might want to see. “Where? Where is this yellow and orange bird?”
We quickly headed back right to the edge of the parking lot where we had started under those stunted oaks. He nonchalantly pointed over his head to the very first tree and began looking around. I tilted my head, beginning to think this might be a joke when he called out.
“There it is. He’s right there,” he said, looking directly overhead. I turned my gaze and holy moly, the bird of the moment was busy picking bugs out of the newly emerging leaves. The bold sunshine yellow of this Prothonotary warbler glowed into a bold sunny orange when the light hit just right. The bluish wings made him a handsome fellow and I began snapping photos. Waving to the others, soon our bold bird was surrounded by naturalist paparazzi. When the bird’s mate flew in it was a unique opportunity to view the pair and the plumage variations between them.
There’s something to be said for beginner’s luck when engaged in a rousing day of bird bingo. His luck continued with him adding more fancy pants birds to his newly minted interest. As our day ended and we drove home, I updated our bird list and was stunned by the number of birds we had found. Some were just sheer luck and I updated him about just how fortunate he had been.
“These birds are not ones most people get to see,” I explained. Ticking off the scarlet tanager, the first-year male orchard oriole and its mate, and the prairie warbler, I shared how rare it is to capture a glimpse of these beauties and how we had all benefited from his beginner’s luck with a solid win of bird bingo.