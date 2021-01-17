This home is located at 1903 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $295,000 and is listed with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate.
Welcome to 1903 Manatee Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. Imagine owning a piece of Florida paradise right on the shores of Lake Sebring. To make this property even better there is an inground saltwater pool with spillway spa that is screen enclosed overlooking the lake too. This is resort style living all year round. Lake Sebring is a 460-plus-acre muck bottom lake that has two public boat ramps for easy access. Lake Sebring is home to many different variety of wildlife and is really an Audubon enthusiast dream come true. You will enjoy the nature all around you, yet living close to everything.
This home has 2,385 living square feet (under air conditioning) and 3,028 total square feet under roof. Additionally, there is a detached two-car garage that is 20 feet wide by 21 feet deep with a lean-to carport 10 feet wide by 16 feet deep. There is a circular driveway for plenty of parking.
The home features three bedrooms (all bedrooms are upstairs), two baths, and an inhouse laundry room. The open kitchen is spacious and has some great workspace. The living room has a granite rock wood burning fireplace, perfect for those cozy Florida winters. Off the back of the home is a glass enclosed room where you may spend the majority of your time. Upstairs are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a great lakeview with walk-in closet to the shared bathroom. All bedrooms share the upstairs bathroom.
The dock to Lake Sebring is the perfect place to relax and watch sunsets daily. Sebring is centrally located in Florida. Being 60 miles south of Disney World, two hours from either the west or east coast. Highlands County is within 90 miles of 90% of the state’s population, but without the traffic. Highlands County is the Real Florida. Come see why everyone is talking about Sebring.
This home will have an Open House from 1-3 p.m. today (Sunday). This is a great opportunity to see this home. Come by and say “Hello.” The home is exclusively listed with BHHS Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dell directly at 863-381-0400 for more information or please take the virtual 3D tour, it is like Open House 24/7, at www.dawndell.com
MLS 277262