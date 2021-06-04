AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County assembled 40 Birthday Care Packages for the Church Service Center in Avon Park.
Club members collected cake mixes, icing, candles, decorations and aluminum baking pans to put together these packages for local needy children. The club also made and included birthday cards in each package.
“These Birthday Care Packages will make a lot of little children happy on their birthday,” said Pastor Thomas Finneran of the Church Service Center. He was so delighted to receive so many of the packages from the club last Friday, May 29. His facility will hand out the packages to people in the community.
Club members Eva Monk, Morgan Hout, Anya Solis and Butch Riley assembled the packages on Thursday prior to delivering them on Friday.
“Every child should have a birthday cake for their birthday,” said Riley during the assembly of the packages. “I am glad we did this project.”
The Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and consists of adults with disabilities.