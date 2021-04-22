My birthday is coming up and while I’ve spent many years disdaining the opportunity to celebrate this sort of milestone, I’m rethinking my apathy.
With COVID, so many things changed. It has been interesting to me that when I could go out and enjoy my special day, we often didn’t. Life was hectic, we were tired and all those other sorts of excuses one makes when one is making excuses.
If coronavirus taught me anything, it’s that you don’t know that you’ll be able to make it up later. Sometimes later comes so much later that it isn’t even worth it anymore. Other times, circumstances change, and celebrating is the last thing you want to do. This year I hope to toss all that static aside and enjoy the special day somehow, some way. In fact, I believe I’ll be celebrating two years at once, right? This may call for a happy hour “two-for.”
Before you shake your head at the boozy reference, I’m honestly not much of a party animal. I’d rather slip off into the woods to embrace the silence. A crackling campfire and a nice glass of red wine would make this birthday girl smile, though I’m sure you can think of others who would shun anything remotely this remote.
Do you remember when birthdays equaled all sorts of bonus items or freebies? You could start your day with a free cup of coffee or a free donut, then cash in some promotional code for your birthday lunch and maybe even get a discounted dinner or free dessert for your special day. I wonder if these sorts of celebratory credits still exist. If they do, should we use them? I suspect businesses are barely managing to keep on slinging the hash. So, perhaps paying for consumables is really a more reasonable choice post-COVID.
We can’t even share cupcakes or a cake in offices anymore due to no congregating or limited ability to maintain a six-foot spread. Things are really getting out of hand when we can’t share pastry. It’s a cake for goodness sakes! Do you remember how we used to – I can barely even type it – light candles, blow on them with the air from our mouths and then serve slices to our fellow office mates, family members or children? Will that ever be a thing again? If not, what happens to the birthday cake candle makers?