SEBRING – Moesha Artisha Bisbee, 24, of Babson Park was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Friday. She is facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, violation of probation and failing to register as a convicted felon.
The charges stem from an investigation where Department of Children and Families were looking for Bisbee and her three children on June 4. Deputies found Moesha Bisbee in an Avon Park hotel with her children and Unique Essense Shabaz Bisbee. The report does not say how Unique and Moesha are related.
According to the arrest report, Moesha’s children are not supposed to be in contact with Unique, a convicted felon, per DCF.
After deputies asked Unique to step out of the hotel room, he tried to take off on foot. He was ultimately charged with multiple charges, including four counts of battery on law enforcement officers.
In the redacted arrest report, Moesha told deputies that she did not realize she had to register as an offender within 48 hours of relocating. The Lakeland parole officer stated she signed “Instruction for Offender” papers.
The report shows the deputy learned of Moesha’s felony probation, which was scheduled to terminate on Feb. 21, 2021. The probation was for being found guilty in 2017 of misuse of the 911 or e911 system, assault a law enforcement officer, battery on law officer (withheld), resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name to law enforcement.
Moesha Bisbee is being held at the Highlands County Jail.