AVON PARK — Unique Essense Shabaz Bisbee, 24, of Avon Park was arrested on Thursday and is being charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. They are possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, resisting an officer with violence, four counts of battery on police officers, robbery and the misdemeanor of failing to register as a convicted felon. As of press time Tuesday, he remains in the county jail with a $52,000 bond.
Highlands County ssheriff’s deputies arrived at a hotel on U.S. 27 in Avon Park where the staff told deputies Bisbee and a woman were in a room for two days. Two children were with the woman and Bisbee and, according to the HCSO public information officer, the kids were not supposed to be with Bisbee.
The report shows the deputies went to the door and asked Bisbee to step out of the room while another deputy talked to the woman inside. “Almost immediately” the deputy heard a commotion and saw a struggle between the deputies and Bisbee and a foot pursuit took place. Commands were given by law enforcement that were not complied with and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or taser was deployed.
“Multiple attempts” to get Bisbee on the ground and handcuffed were made by HCSO but he continued to resist, according to the report. Eventually, one hand was cuffed but the report shows Bisbee was still resisting and allegedly tried to take away the deputy’s CEW several times. The deputy who wrote the report stated, “During this timeframe, Unique used his feet to kick me and tried to push off my legs to get away from us and further into the wooded area immediately near us.”
After another deployment of the CEW, deputies were able to put handcuffs on Bisbee. Bisbee allegedly tried to bite one of the arresting deputies. Other deputy instances of battery listed in the report are: a push to the chest at the time of the initial fleeing, a deputy struck in the chest by Bisbee’s elbow and an officer was kicked in the face that damaged his glasses and gave the deputy a small cut near his eye.