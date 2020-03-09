SEBRING —Cheryl Mikel tasted all the pulled pork at the People’s Choice competition Saturday, and gave a few bites to Sadie Grace, her Pomeranian riding snug in a pouch hanging from her shoulder.
For $5 per person, Backyard BBQ Bash patrons packed a pole tent to sample smokey, sweet and/or savory servings. Visitors to this weekend’s Backyard BBQ Bash enjoyed a leisurely day of live music, classic cars, cornhole and of course, barbecue.
Saturday’s chill made the crowd thinner than on Friday night. Event co-organizers J.C. Shoop and Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said between 500-700 people stayed up until 10 p.m. in the fenced-in field beside South Commerce Avenue to hear live music.
Two-year-old Janelle Zayas found the best way to ensure a perfect cornhole game: Stand over the board and drop the bag directly in the hole.
Saturday’s festivities also included a classic/antique car show and the indoor/outdoor weekend flea market held in the buildings and fields of the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
While shopping there, Judy Gschwind of Lake Placid got a complement for her bright and multi-colored jacket. She said it helps her husband find her in a crowd.
Over in the barbecue competitions field, lemonade vendor Patty Jefferson wanted to wear a lemon-patterned shirt but had to keep it covered under a jacket.
The team of “Make ‘Em Squeal BBQ” — Drew Bishop and John Peck — took the People’s Choice award with a sweet-flavored barbecue pulled pork butt.
John Lott of “Back Country BBQ” took second in People’s Choice.
Winners of the other competitions were as follows:
- Chicken: Darrin Davis and Mark McGovern of D.M. Barbecue took first place, and the team of Bishop and Peck took second.
- Ribs: James Brown of Avon Park took first place, and the team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took second.
- Brisket: Andrew Bible of Heartland National Bank took first place, and the team of Bishop and Peck took second.
Bishop and Peck also recently won first place for chicken and fourth overall at Haines City’s 10th annual “Ribs on the Ridge” barbecue competition on Feb. 21.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said his team, consisting of himself, Detective Ryan Brand, Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Inspector Tommy Haralson tried their hand at brisket Saturday.
Hoglund said his department has been in the competition for two years.
The event dates back to more than 15 years ago, under such names as “12 Hours of Barbecue,” “Pig Fest” and the “Central Florida BBQ Festival,” always sponsored by Sebring Firemen Inc. to raise funds for children’s charities.
This year, funds went to Sebring High School Youth Athletics, Shoop said.
In 2015, Shoop said, they started hosting the event free to teams consisting of first responders, and then gradually brought back civilian teams.