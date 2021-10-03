SEBRING — Barbara Espinosa is without the love of her life. Her husband and soul mate, Marco, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Feb. 1 of this year.
He was posthumously awarded the 2021 Highlander Award for Veteran of the Year by the Highlands News-Sun recently.
“My feelings about my husband, Marco, receiving the Veteran of the Year award are “bittersweet,” Barbara stated. “‘Sweet’ because he was so deserving of the award; ‘bitter’ because it was at a veterans event, where he was doing what he loved most, that he caught COVID.”
Marco was a force to be reckoned with. Everything the former Marine did, he did for our military veterans. Marco himself was injured during a training exercise while in the Marines that would ultimately lead to disability for the rest of his life.
He was well known in all the veterans’ organizations and was involved in many of them. At the time of his passing, Marco was the Commander of DAV Ridge Chapter 49 in Sebring.
Marco was a true servant. Everything he did, he did on a volunteer basis. He received no compensation for his time and effort. Only the satisfaction of helping people in his community.
“He took the reins during a turbulent period when several officers resigned," said friend and local DAV chapter treasurer Bradley Bouters.”He personally got the chapter back on track administratively, fiscally and back to being active in our community.”
Continuing to reflect on her husband’s award, Barbara said it was “‘sweet’ that after only three and a half years in Sebring, he was known by many in the county and they felt he deserved the award and let it be known by submitting a ballot. It’s ‘bitter’ that he was not there to receive the award.
“It was sweeter still because the young lady who photographed Mr. Steele and I, holding the award, sent me a message the following day telling me that she recognized Marco from the photo. That they had met, she said, at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) golf tournament. She proceeded to say that ‘he was a wonderful man and it was an honor to have known him.’”
In closing Barbara said, “I am full of joy and pride for Marco and realize that part of the grieving process includes being sad for the special events he will be missing, as well as my being sad at the events without him. I am grateful to Highlands County and the Highlands News-Sun for honoring him as they have.
“He was a veteran for veterans. Nothing was more important to him than helping other veterans. He rarely felt like he’d done enough. Marcos was a very outgoing and giving person. He was a wonderful husband.”