Some product recalls are easy to understand because they’re supplements that are contaminated with drugs for instance! But others are a little bizarre like exploding bottles! Recently, there’s been a flurry of recalls by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and today’s article is to make you aware.
For more information about anything you read about here, you can do one of two things. Either visit my website (suzycohen.com) where I have linked to each recall directly and provided more information, or go to FDA.gov and search the specific product. In no particular order:
- Odor-Eaters® – These are widely sold foot spray products that are useful for fungus, and foot odor control, and there are other names that this product goes by like “stink stoppers.” Over 40 different lot numbers of various Odor-Eaters products were recalled in November 2021 due to the presence of benzene, which is categorized as a human carcinogen. No reports of adverse events have been reported thus far.
- Curry powder brand “Salma” or “Casablanca” because it may contain peanut residue and some people are highly allergic to peanuts, and experience life-threatening anaphylaxis. The label failed to disclose this.
- Red, yellow or white onions were recalled in October due to the potential presence of salmonella, which can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps and subsequent dehydration. Onions by various different brand names were recalled, meaning millions and millions of onions are contaminated!
- Dietary supplements by Nutracap® were recalled due to undeclared milk on the labels. There was no illness, but the company is taking a precaution to alert consumers of the potential presence of dairy in their vast array of supplements (sold nationwide) because some people experience severe reactions to dairy proteins.
- Salmon lox was recalled for three different brands: Aqua Nova, Tony’s and North Coast. This was a voluntary recall due to the potential contamination of Listeria rnonocytogenes, which can cause serious infections.
- Candida Flush is a dietary supplement made by Mountain Meadow Herbs has recalled 54 bottles of their formula with the lot # 0120011Q. The recall is precautionary because one bottle was found to ‘explode’ for lack of a better word, upon opening! In a bizarre twist of fate, the bottle had apparently become too pressurized over time, while in storage or during transit.
- MaryRuth’s Liquid Probiotics for Infants is sold nationwide through Target, Amazon and a private website. Two lots were recalled due to the possibility of contamination of Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
- Hand sanitizer by American Screening is voluntarily recalling some of its products because they look like water bottles. This poses a risk to people who might accidentally mistake it for a beverage.
- Methocarbamol 500mg made by Bryant Ranch Prepack is being recalled if you have the lot #163935 because it contains 750mg of the drug, not 500mg.
- Chantix by Pfizer used for smoking cessation was recalled over the summer due to the presence of nitrosamine in some of the pills.
