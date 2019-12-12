SEBRING—Two Highlands County men were arrested and put on Santa’s Naughty List, literally. Both men were picked up in Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa’s Naughty List that took place from Dec. 3-8.
Christopher Bizzell, of Sebring, was arrested for “offer to commit prostitution” during the special investigation. The date of the arrest was not given.
Ruben Ramirez Rivera, of Avon Park, was also arrested for soliciting a prostitute in the sting. There was no date for his arrest.
The PCSO, with assistance from other Polk County law enforcement agencies, netted 124 arrests in Operation Santa’s Naughty List. During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Grady Judd said the purpose of the sting was to identify and rescue human trafficking victims and “deviants” who prey on children.
Judd said his officers cast a wide net using the internet and undercover deputies to arrange for meetings with those deputies at undisclosed, undercover locations. He also said that he considered the sting a success after the first arrest of a child predator and called the other arrests bonuses. Seven people were identified as child predators and were arrested.
The arrests were listed by “Johns,” the people seeking a prostitute; “prostitutes,” and those “deriving proceeds” from human trafficking. Several additional charges were added in the sting when drugs and guns were found on the person.
The men and women who were picked up and identified as human trafficking victims were immediately offered assistance by anti-human trafficking agencies that worked alongside PCSO in the sting. The agencies who worked in the campaign with law enforcement were Selah Freedom, One More Child, Heartland for Children, and National Children’s Advocacy Center.
As usual, Judd’s dry wit was apparent as he described some of the “worst of the worst.” During the press conference Judd said no sex trafficking sting would be complete without a pastor; he then identified a married pastor. Also arrested were people who worked where they had easy access to children. Professional golfer Tommy “To Gloves” Gainey was also among those arrested.
For the full list of names of those arrested, visit the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at polksheriff.org.