SEBRING — Animal rights activists are continuing to show interest in the fatal shooting of the black bears in Sun ‘N Lake.
“There have been a few animal organizations which have requested an opportunity to address the court,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
Katrina Shadix, executive director of Bear Warriors United of Oviedo, brought five other women to John Falango’s Tuesday morning pre-trial hearing in Sebring. The members, who have written letters to Highlands County prosecutors decrying the shooting of bears, will follow the case to its conclusion, Shadix said.
“We have a lot of people who will be in court when this case is being heard,” Shadix said.
William Fletcher is defending Falango against what amounts to 16 misdemeanor counts of illegally taking of wildlife. He asked County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour for a continuance until June to give him time to meet with prosecutor Gary Ellis. Fletcher said prosecutors have not offered a plea deal for his client.
Kromholz said he is not prepared to make a deal with Falango.
“The prosecution’s position with the defense has been that we are ready for trial or they may plea open to the Court,” he said. An open plea does not result in reduced charges or a reduced sentence.
Falango, 43, has pleaded not guilty to four counts each, of: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he allegedly used to kill them.
Falango told Ritenour at his arraignment that he and his family had enjoyed watching the bears come into their Sun ‘N Lake yard over the years. However, when his dog chased the mother bear and three cubs up a tree in his yard last November, he was afraid for his life.
“The situation I got in was a totally, absolutely different situation,” he told Ritenour at his Dec. 1 arraignment. He went into his house, retrieved a Hi-Point .380 pistol from his bedroom. He shined a flashlight on the bears and fired multiple times. One cub fell out of the tree and Falango shot him again, the complaint states. The mother bear walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died of her injuries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said in its complaint
The FWC captured and relocated one cub, and the fourth cub ran off and may have been old enough to fend for itself.
The FWC reported a Florida black bear attack on a woman north of Orlando in January. She had been walking her dog, but the bear actually chased her down and tackled her by hanging its paws over her shoulders. She had scrapes and bite marks but no serious injuries.
Nevertheless, according to the FWC, black bear attacks are rare. The DeBary woman was the 14th bear attack in Florida since 1976.