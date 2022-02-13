LAKE PLACID — Faith in God has always been a big part of Black history. Churches are filled on Sundays with loyal worshipers and Greater Bethel A.M.E. is no exception. Rev. Shannon Hilliard is the pastor of the oldest church in Highway Park.
The church was built in 1944 with the year denoted on the cornerstone. Pastor Milton Fayson was the first pastor. A dozen pastors have followed in Fayson’s footsteps since then.
“The church and faith have always been important to African Americans from slavery through the present,” Hilliard explained. “The church symbolizes hope and faith for a better future. Social justice exists because the Declaration of Independence, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal…’ is still not a reality for African Americans who are slowly losing the gains made in civil rights by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in areas of voting rights, etc.
“Legislation is being passed that will prevent the ‘Souls to the Polls,’ a drive to get people to the polls to vote, who would normally work during the weekdays. Voter suppression tactics such as standing around the poll watching people cast their ballots to create intimidation. African Americans have always been treated as second class citizens, yet the country was built on the sweat and tears of African American ancestors. The struggle continues from generation to generation to make the Declaration of Independence a reality for the disenfranchised people of color.”
According to Hilliard, the A.M.E. church is the oldest Black-owned and operated organization in the United States.
“The church has been the cornerstone of African American life and faith, it is the gatekeeper to the African American community. African Methodist Episcopal pastors have been preaching and teaching the gospel since the 1700’s under its first Bishop, Richard Allen, with a focus on social justice,” Hilliard said.
Allen started the A.M.E. Church in the 1700s in a blacksmith shop after a group of Black men, including Rev. Absalom Jones, were praying in St. George Episcopal Church and were thrown out by a group of white men. They were not even allowed to finish their prayers. The logo of the church uses an anvil and a cross signifying its roots in the blacksmith shop. The Freemason Society taught its members how to read and write in those early days.
“Today the A.M.E. Church is in almost every country,” Hilliard said. “The A.M.E. church has taken the gospel and social justice to the world. We also have clinics in Haiti that provide healthcare through doctors and nurses.”
As with many church buildings, they served a dual purpose, so did Greater Bethel A.M.E. The church was used as a segregated school. Long-time church member Mother Elizabeth Wesley, 89, recalls the early days of the church and school. Wesley recalls the teacher being a Mr. Ballnight and taught there until the town built a school for grades 1-6 in Highway Park.
“Back in the 40s we did not have school,” Wesley said. “The only school we had was Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church. Later they built a school in Highway Park, it was located where what is now Action Revival Family Worship Center under Pastor Mildred Callahan. When they built the school only kids who were in the 1st-6th grade could attend; 7th-12 grade were transported to Sebring E.O. Douglas (High School). The community thought about integrating. It started with five kids who went to uptown Lake Placid and the next year all the Blacks integrated.”
Under Pastor Robert Shannon’s leadership approximately from 1992-2005, the church underwent a major renovation which included a pastor’s study, two restrooms, and a fellowship hall. Pastor Shannon, who now pastors at Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center said they added some 5,000-square feet onto the building and bought some property around the church. Shannon also said he changed the name from New Bethel A.M.E. Church to Greater Bethel A.M.E. because they were going to do greater things in the community. Shannon was pastor at Greater Bethel for about 13 years.
Hilliard is in her fifth year at the historic church.
“The Lord called me into the ministry in 1989, it is not something that you choose, the Lord calls you to the ministry,” she said.
There were many men and women of God who were instrumental in encouraging and shaping Hilliard into the minister she is.
“In 1994, I traveled with Bishop Cummings and a delegation of 54 people to South Africa for 10 days. We were there to teach the African people how to vote for the first time in 400 years. We made history. The Lord sent me to South Africa with this delegation, it was a life changing experience. The missionaries took us into their part of South Africa and told us ‘Welcome Home,’ although we never saw them before. The love they showed us I have not seen in America. In church services to hear “Great is Thy Faithfulness” sung in the African language brought tears to our eyes. The Lord allowed me to experience the culture.”
Besides being a pastor, Hilliard is a registered nurse and holds a Master’s of Science in Nursing in Healthcare Administration and a Master’s of Business Administration.
“Today I am one semester away from graduating with my Master of Divinity degree. I have pastored for 12 years. I stand on the shoulders of those who have imparted into my life,” Hilliard said.
On Sundays, church school is at 10 a.m., and Worship Experience at 11 a.m. to noon. Bible Discovery Hour is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. followed by corporate prayer at 7:30 p.m. The Food Distribution Ministry is every third Saturday at 10 a.m. except in February where it was moved to Feb. 26.
“Love cannot be legislated; it must begin with a relationship with Jesus Christ. Jesus gave his life for everyone on Calvary’s Cross,” Hilliard said. “When we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior we are reconciled with God. He gives us his Holy Spirit that empowers us to love everyone and to meet the needs of his kingdom. We, at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church want to help you know Jesus Christ in the pardoning of your sins and to live an abundant life in him. Welcome home.”