The retina is a delicate tissue that surrounds the back part of your eye, and it is easily harmed. Taking care of the retina is important for vision, and black currants are rich in compounds that neutralize free radicals which would otherwise assault and destroy your retina! Then you wouldn’t be able to see. Then there’s this compound called “rhodopsin.” Have you heard of it?
Rhodopsin is imperative for light adaptation, so you need it to see in the dark. Black currant supplements are quite popular for this purpose.
Specifically, free radicals are neutralized in the presence of certain pigments (a.k.a. dyes) that are naturally found in colorful fruits. Black currants should be thought of as eye food. These can be eaten dried, raw, as jelly or in tea/supplements.
When you think of healthy fruits you think of the darkest ones like blueberries, blackberries and black currants. These are often made into jams and preserves, which are truly delicious. But as you know, they can all be eaten raw in your cereal or fruit salad. You can bake with them too. It’s the anthocyanins (a dark bluish black pigment) that impart the health benefits.
Black currant has been studied for its anti-viral properties, and it’s been found to have a good effect on dry eyes. They also stimulate T helper cell activity, which is a great side benefit now that we’re interested in our immune function.
Eating foods with black currants, or supplementing with an extract of it, helps with dryness in the eye, as well as intraocular pressure. A study from a few years ago discovered how black currants increase blood flow to the optic nerve, which enables vision.
In various studies, black currant anthocyanins were shown to increase nourishing blood flow to the eyes in patients with glaucoma, reduce intraocular pressure in the eye, and slow down visual field deterioration. Anthocyanins (again, dark fruits contain this dark pigment), have a relaxing effect on myopia. According to research, the compounds can read the blood-retinal barrier and have a relaxing effect on it. This can help treat myopia and glaucoma.
Please don’t misconstrue this as a reason to stop your Xalatan, Vyzulta, Zioptan, Travatan or Lumigan. Those are brand names of prescription eye drops. But if you do take them, ask your doctor if black currants are good for you, and if you can try an oral dietary supplement for your eyes that includes them, or eat them. I can’t think of a reason why not, however, I’m not able to advise you on this.
Like all supplements, there are pros and cons, just like with all medications. But I can’t think of a reason as I write this, why it would be bad, unless you’re allergic to them.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of 'The 24-Hour Pharmacist' and 'Real Solutions.' This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.