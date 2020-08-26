The survival of the Black Lives Matter movement will depend on a restatement of its core values. The television media would have us believe that there is a dichotomy between peaceful protesters and rioters, but recent events in Portland, Seattle, New York and Chicago make it clear that BLM is inextricably linked to Antifa and other violent revolutionary groups. What happened to the message of Dr. Martin Luther King who catapulted racial harmony into the American conscience?
Look at BLM’s website. Its manifesto reads like a classic Marxist revolutionary tract, replete with polysyllabic verbiage which doesn’t reflect the language of “the hood.” It doesn’t read or sound “Black,” but rather like a woke diatribe by a university radical. To be clear, Black lives do matter, but in truth they depend greatly on a strong police presence, the very institution BLM is intent on dismantling.
I have experience working with the African-American community in a very large city, and with Black men in particular. They don’t think or talk like the academic drivel in the BLM manifesto. Black guys speak honestly and straightforwardly. Their speech is laced with creativity and dry wit. I don’t believe they share thoughts like those on the BLM site – thoughts like “freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.” That has to do with gender, not Black lives. Show me the Black people who would say “we are self reflective and do the work to dismantle cisgender privilege – or, “we foster a queer affirming network.” These are verbatim excerpts from the BLM website. They have absolutely nothing to do with Black lives. This is not the language of the Black people I have known, nor of their leaders.
Most African-Americans may believe that there are strains of “systemic racism” in society based on things like the all too common experience of walking home at night and being stopped by cops for no reason, or being stopped in a car for “DWB” (driving while Black); but they probably don’t believe, as the BLM website states, that there is “state sponsored violence.” “State sponsored” (or “systemic”) means it is purposeful, planned and pervasive. Recent history in our universities, our public schools, local and national government, and police forces which have been bombarded with diversity and racial sensitivity courses strongly suggest otherwise. There is individual racism to be sure, but no “systemic racism.” The media tend idly to bandy this phrase about, mindless of its meaning.
What we had in Minneapolis was a hateful, vindictive rogue cop who should have long since been fired from the police force. We can correct that. What we have as a reaction to it, however, is the classic Marxist tactic of taking advantage of a crisis to foment revolution. That is harder to correct because false sympathies and sheep-like reactions can build large followings. In 1958 the American people were fascinated by Fidel Castro. They had little idea he was to become a ruthless Communist dictator. We learned. Too late. That’s how it goes.
I am confident that Black people know racism is present in well more than “one percent” of police, a figure some people have idly tossed around. On the other hand, I don’t believe that most of them think it is a matter of policy or practice. After all, in the largest cities as many as 40% of the police forces are made up of African-Americans.
Anarchists, both male and female (and mostly white), are cynically using young black men to do their dirty work, supplying them with dangerous projectiles to attack police and inciting the looting we see in many cities, while children in Chicago and elsewhere – Black lives in daily peril – are being slaughtered in their own communities.
Black Lives Matter as an organization must repudiate anarchy, Marxism and violence if any social dialog is to emerge from this crisis. It must become truly “Black” and truly dedicated to saving Black lives. If not, a dangerous backlash will likely emerge, wiping out the enormous gains in racial harmony created over the last 70 years. It will then be up to a new generation of African-American activists, not only government, to address the real problems of Black America: poverty, education, drugs and violence.
I definitely believe that Black lives matter. Does BLM? Or will they stick to this destructive agenda which most Americans, both Black and white, will ultimately, as always, emphatically reject?
Terrence K. O’Leary is an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.