SEBRING — All-terrain vehicles on public roads present a quality-of-life issue for the noise, said Sheriff Paul Blackman, as well as a safety issue for riders and a property rights issue where they ride.
The best way to handle it, at least for now, appears to involve educating the riders and general public as to what they can and cannot do, whether they ride or reside along popular pathways.
In a presentation Tuesday to the Board of County Commissioners, Blackman said his deputies have been called out as many as 80,000 times in 2021, resulting in 10,000 reports. His deputies have had reports of problem riders in Placid Lakes, Leisure Lakes, Sebring Lakes, Lake Haven Estates, Avon Park Lakes, Avon Park Estates and, quite often, inside the City of Avon Park.
The only place in Highlands County where people can ride an ATV – whether a dirt bike, four-wheeler or side-by-side vehicle – is private land with the permission of the owner, Blackman said.
“There are no roadways or public lands where you can ride legally,” Blackman said.
It may be different in other counties, he said, but that’s because the Florida Legislature, in 2006, provided counties the option to allow ATVs on unpaved roads where the speed limit is under 35 mph.
However, counties could opt out of that, Blackman said, and Highlands County chose to exempt itself from that. That means anyone who wants to ride needs to either carry their vehicles to a site on a trailer or live on or adjacent to private land where they have permission.
“We try to give out information on where they can go and ride,” Blackman said.
That includes advice on places out of county where they might trailer their ATVs, Blackman said. Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if riders might be inclined to use lands set aside specifically for riding. Blackman gave it a doubtful “maybe.”
“Are all of them going to use that? I don’t think so,” Blackman said. “It’s too convenient in Avon Park Lakes, Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes for kids who can just get out and ride.”
It’s a $111 fine if caught riding an ATV on a road, Blackman said. There are fines for riding without a driver’s license or on an unregistered vehicle, which most ATVs are, for road travel. If someone under age 16 is out on an ATV with parents’ permission and breaks the law, parents can get charged, he said.
Kids, especially those younger than the legal driving age, have presented problems in the past. Reports have noted some riding with more people aboard than is safe, without helmets, too fast and likely to run if spotted by deputies. Running from police, Blackman said, is a felony: fleeing or attempting to elude.
For safety reasons, Blackman tells his deputies not to chase them, even when patrolling on the Sheriff’s Office-issued ATVs. He doesn’t want to have a 14-year-old injure someone or get killed in a high-speed off-road or on-pavement chase.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked about the number of crashes. Blackman said his deputies worked three ATV crashes in the Avon Park city limits. Most of the crashes happen when school is out for the holiday or for summer, he said, when young riders are free during the day.
Commissioner Cris Campbell asked about noise complaints, and Blackman said more calls are for torn up ground on private property or the right of way. Campbell then asked about a person who told him they set out “stop sticks” – two-by-four boards set with nails. Blackman advised against that.
“If they did that, they could be liable,” Blackman said of residents.
Instead, he said, they should call deputies and let them handle it.