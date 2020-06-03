“It goes without saying that what happened to George Floyd is pretty disgusting,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said Tuesday. “When one human being puts his knee on another human being’s neck for nine minutes and the guy ends up dead, there is nothing you can say positive about that.”
Blackman met with 20-25 religious leaders, organization leaders, representatives from schools, the NAACP and other community leaders on Monday evening. These community leaders will form what is now known as the “Community Council.”
“The main topic of the meeting was about what is going on in our nation and within our state with the different protests,” Blackman said. “Friday, we had a protest or rally in Avon Park and then Saturday we had one on the Circle in Sebring. I offered them that if they did not seem to get the turnout they wanted, that they can come here to the Sheriff’s Office. As long as their message was not filled with hate, then we would help film a two to three-minute video for them. We would help them edit it and put it out on our social media platform to help get their message out.”
The first meeting of the Community Council was positive and well received, he said.
“Everyone in the meeting was very positive about it,” Blackman said. “They want to have a meeting every quarter, which I told them that we would do. I think we have a pretty good relationship with our community no matter what area of the county they are from. If they ask something, we try to accommodate and if we ask for something, they generally accommodate us.”
Blackman said his agency wants everyone to understand their right to protest. “That is protected by the First Amendment and we will help them do that in any way we can, as long as everyone stays safe and peaceful.”
One of the members of the Community Council is Rev. George Miller of Emmanuel United Church of Christ (EUCC) and a member of the NAACP.
“The meeting was a proactive way for Sheriff Blackman to gather various leaders from across the community,” Miller said. “He wanted to be as transparent as possible and shared a lot of information, facts and incite on how they hire people, how they deal with incidents that are aggressive or with inappropriate behavior. He talked about the training they go through and after that he opened the floor for us to ask any and all questions. That was rather powerful because he allowed us to say whatever we needed to say. He heard and responded to everything we said.”
Miller said he took away from the meeting that Blackman loves the people of Highlands County. “His number one priority is to ensure that not one person has to experience mistreatment and injustice at the hands of a police officer. If a citizen witnesses it, he invites them to record it and report it immediately so it can be handled.”
Miller said he feels Blackman is doing everything he can to not impose a curfew and keep everyone safe.
Miller was the organizer of the gathering last weekend and is planning another family event this Thursday at EUCC.
“When I talked to the police and invited them to join the protest that I organized, they decided not to come to give us freedom and so that people would not feel like they are being supervised. However, I was given the assurance that if anything were to happen, they would be there within minutes. Sheriff Blackman seemed to articulate the same thing. He is offering up the parking lot for anyone to organize anything, that way they are safe and out of the hot sun. I think that is a way of saying ‘we are working with you, we are not going to stifle your voice but we are going to keep you safe.’”
The Family Walk with Hope event will be held at EUCC starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at 315 Hope St. in Sebring.
“The Family Walk with Hope is a peaceful family event,” Miller said. “The fire department and police will be participating in the event as well. We will meet at the church; there will be chalk for the kids to draw on the parking lot and we are going to walk down to the fire department on Hammock Road. We are hoping the firemen and women will be there to cheer on the kids. What we will do is say his name, George Floyd, and ask what do we want which is ‘Hope, Peace and Love’.
“We have parents that told us that they would love for their kids to have the experience but did not want them to be in harm’s way. No one really knows what to expect at a protest, so this one is a family event. The sooner we can give our children the tools to proactively and peacefully respond, the better off they will be. ”