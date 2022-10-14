SEBRING — Monday afternoon, Gary W. Blackman took a last lap at Sebring International Raceway.
He didn’t have to fight for position or deal with slick tires, a troublesome engine or aggressive competitors. It was just him, a driver, a Ford and the sunset.
It’s how he would have wanted it, said family and friends as they gathered at the SIR Winner’s Circle to say goodbye to a Sebring native who made a name for himself both in the community as well as on the track.
Blackman died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the age of 66.
“We are here for the celebration of a very big life,” said Keith Campbell, lead pastor of South Oak Church in Lake Placid, and father-in-law to Blackman’s son, Mitchell. “[Know] you were part of a life well lived.”
As he gave the eulogy under clouds threatening to rain on the event, Campbell said Blackman, born Jan. 27, 1956, in Daytona Beach, lived with “gusto.” He worked as a citrus grower, rancher and an automobile dealer as co-owner of Jim Blackman Ford for many years. One of his chief passions, outside of family, was auto racing.
Blackman enjoyed fun to the extreme, Campbell said.
“Boundaries? That was the other guy’s problem,” Campbell said. “His heart was big; his smile, infectious, and that gleam in his eye, mischievous.”
When their children started moving toward marriage, Campbell had Blackman and his family over to the Campbells’ Thanksgiving dinner, which had at least a dozen kids. Many had come for Campbell Thanksgiving dinners, Campbell said, but few had come back.
Blackman did the next year, Campbell said. When asked why, Blackman told him, “Man, we’re always looking for an adventure. You never know what’s going to happen around here.”
Campbell said Blackman was a man who would make white flour footprints to help children believe in Santa Claus, who was often generous without others knowing.
He was also competitive. When given the chance to enter an ugly Christmas sweater competition, Blackman had one that Campbell could only describe as making him look like an “awkward female elf.”
On the fence as to whether or not to wear it, Campbell remembered Blackman’s wife as saying, “You can participate, or you can win.”
Blackman wore it and won.
A Ford man, Blackman raced numerous times in the annual 12 Hours of Sebring. Ken Breslauer, long-time historian and communications director for SIR, said Blackman came in second in class driving a Porsche in the 45th Superflo 12 Hours of Sebring presented by Chrysler in 1997. He also placed 13th overall that year, Breslauer said.
Campbell asserted that Blackman was the only Sebring native to do that.
Campbell recalled one time when another competitor couldn’t get by Blackman. It made the other driver so mad that when they both arrived in the pits, he hopped out of his car, ready to fight.
“Don’t you ever look in your rear view mirror?” Campbell recalled the driver yelling, to which he said Blackman replied, “No. I’ve already seen that.”
Though he didn’t know Blackman well personally, Breslauer said he was always a big supporter of the races.
“It was always good to see local people compete. It brought more interest into the race,” Breslauer said.
In March 2013, the Highlands News-Sun reported that Blackman was a founder of the decades-old “Ride the Racetrack” event, using his personal race car to give passengers a “driver’s seat” view of the raceway.
As Campbell moved to quoting scripture, a light rain began to sprinkle, like tears on freshly-written words.
Campbell recalled how, at one recent Palm Sunday church service, he asked people to write on palm fronds what they are following that they should not. The church then gathered the fronds and burned them to ash.
Blackman kept some of that ash in a small jar, Campbell said: A reminder to be following the right things.
After the service, the gray skies cleared just long enough for friends and family to put Blackman’s casket in the back of a Ford truck and have him “Ride the Racetrack” one more time, the sun peaking out of the clouds as he finished the last turn, providing a sunset, which was one of his favorite times of the day, at one of his favorite places.
Gary Blackman, preceded in death by his parents, James O. and Bernice “Bonnie” Greene Blackman, is survived by his wife, Regina, and children, Rachel and Mitchell (Michealla), as well as by his brother, Tim Blackman of Sebring.
People who wish to remember Blackman can make donations to New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Ave., Sebring, FL 33870 or The DC Ranch, PO Box 1791, Okeechobee, FL 34973.