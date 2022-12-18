Harder Hall behind trees

Harder Hall, which opened in 1928, stayed in use until 1986, but has stood vacant since with several plans over the years to restore it for various uses. Robert Blackmon, the new owner, said he has a contract signed with a roofing company to replace the clay tiles, in hopes of stemming further water damage.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — If you haven’t seen a bevy of work going on around Harder Hall, it’s probably because it’s in early stages.

Robert Blackmon, speaking with the Highlands News-Sun about what’s happened in the three months since purchasing the property, said he needs a staging area first.

