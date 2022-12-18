SEBRING — If you haven’t seen a bevy of work going on around Harder Hall, it’s probably because it’s in early stages.
Robert Blackmon, speaking with the Highlands News-Sun about what’s happened in the three months since purchasing the property, said he needs a staging area first.
He estimates it will take another four to six weeks to rehabilitate the old tennis pro shop at the historic hotel and make it work as a combination office and staging area for materials.
He’s also signed a contract in the last two weeks for a company to start work on the roof within the next 30 days.
That should help stem some of the water intrusion that’s occurred over the years, Blackmon said, and minimize any further damage as he prepares to restore it.
Harder Hall, built by the same developers who constructed the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, opened in 1928. It stayed in use until 1986, but has stood vacant since with several plans over the years to restore it for various uses.
The biggest problem right now, Blackmon said, is the state of the roof, which isn’t even original. It has concrete tiles instead of clay.
Searching for an example of the original roof tiles, Blackmon said they found a cache of tiles — 30 of them — in an attic over a porch. They will help the roofers match the original material and color.
“We want to do it justice,” said Blackmon, whose family from St. Petersburg is known for historic property restoration.
He speaks highly of the The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, which is also similar to Harder Hall. After it was closed for 20 years, restoration and reopening of the Vinoy became the catalyst to revitalize the downtown, Blackmon said.
A marquee property gives the community a rallying point, and Blackmon sees that in Harder Hall, which in addition to standing proudly on the western shore skyline of Lake Jackson, features prominently in brands, signs, names and logos for local businesses.
“I honestly am just super excited,” Blackmon said. “I’ll search [out] historic hotels. I will plan trips around significant properties.”
He’s stayed at the Vinoy, the Biltmore, the Peabody in Memphis and the Breakers in Palm Beach, to name a few. Overall, for attention to history, comfort level and a good price point, his favorite, he said, is the Biltmore.
It just so happens that the Biltmore is the most like Harder Hall, in structure and style, which he said may be one of the biggest reasons he likes it.
Many people have asked how soon it will reopen, and although he has 24 months to complete the work – by December 2024, Blackmon is prepared to go 36 months.
People can help, he said: Stop breaking in.
The incidents of trespassing and vandalism have decreased significantly with posting of a fence around the property, clearing away brush that offers cover, and having an active construction site, which adds another level to a trespassing charge.
He wants to reduce damage and theft, but also wants to reduce injuries.
“An active construction site is not a safe place,” Blackmon said.
When he closed on the place just before September for approximately $4 million, it had a trove of old bed frames, antique television sets and other items from the 1950s through the 1970s and 1980s.
He will have to get some work done to stabilize some floors, walls and ceilings — some of which are down to the trusses, joists or studs — before giving tours.
“There’s not much left to the imagination,” Blackmon said of the interior. “It needs tons of work, but it is not undoable. Everything is in remarkably good structural shape.”
Despite some evidence of termites, which is to be expected, Harder Hall doesn’t have the problem with salt intrusion that shoreline properties have.
After the roof, Blackmon wants to replace the windows. Hurricane Ian blasted out some that were already damaged, and Thursday’s afternoon monsoon would not have helped.
Hopefully, once those two items are addressed, and they tent the whole hotel for termites, then they can work on addressing the plumbing and wiring, and interior remodeling can begin.