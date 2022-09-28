SNS-hhbladder092822c.jpg

A urogynecologist can determine what treatments can best manage the symptoms.

 MAYO CLINIC PHOTO

For many women, especially those who have had children, leakage of urine is a common complaint. So, too, is an urgency to use the bathroom.

These conditions are among the most common pelvic floor issues affecting women, according to Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers, a Mayo Clinic urogynecologist. Pelvic floor disorders vary, but they are more common than most people might think.

Recommended for you