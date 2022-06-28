SEBRING — When Lance Bleiweiss pled no contest in December to manslaughter, he pledged to spend his time teaching young people about gun safety.
Instead, he’s back in jail for violating the agreement he made with prosecutors.
A .22 pistol discharged as the 21-year-old handled the gun around friends in May 2020, hitting the victim in the chest and killing him. After the victim’s family agreed to the plea deal, Bleiweiss was released on probation, though the court designated him a violent felon of special concern.
The below-guidelines plea deal – approved by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada – required Bleiweiss to serve 18 months in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Estrada gave him time served for the 582 days he spent in jail awaiting trial, so his sentence was complete almost immediately upon his plea deal.
“The community service emphasis will be on you speaking to local students, schools and interested parties about the dangers of gun violence,” Estrada told Bleiweiss at the time.
The probation came to an end when Bleiweiss took a drug test and tested positive to marijuana on March 14. He also failed to pay court costs and victim compensation amounting to $1,655, according to a warrant for his arrest dated April 28. Bleiweiss was arrested at his brother’s home in Lake Wales.
According to the arrest warrant, Bleiweiss sports a tattoo in the center of his chest that reads, “I’m Dead.”
He is scheduled to appear before Estrada Tuesday morning. Because he is considered a violent offender of special concern, Bleiweiss could be sentenced to 10 years in jail if he is found guilty of violating probation.