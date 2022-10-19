LAKE PLACID — The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid hosted the second annual Blessing of the Businesses on last Wednesday. The event was attended by pastors of different denominations and business owners alike. The Lake Placid Ministerial Association and the Greater Lake Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the event.
The audience was treated to a worship song called “Forever” by Kari Jobe and sung by Juliana Bogaert and Rilian Smith. Bogaert played the keyboard. FPCLP’s Senior Pastor Ray Cameron welcomed the guests and introduced Pastor Bill Cole of Faith Baptist Church. Cole gave the opening prayer.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush gave a glowing introduction to guest speaker Lonnie Wells, pastor of The Ministry Center in Sebring. Wells wears many hats but said he is a Christian first, then a husband, father and grandfather second.
He is also the owner of Wells Insurance. In addition, he said he was a capitalist.
He congratulated the pastors in the room for being CEOs of “God’s business.”
“I believe in the institution of capitalism,” he said. “I believe in the freedom of us to do our jobs and do it as the Lord would lead us to do it.”
Wells said he believes in the Constitution.
“How wonderful it is to be an American,” Wells said. “How wonderful it is to be a servant of the Lord and how wonderful it is to be able to say, ‘yes, we are a capitalist.’”
Wells gave some impressive facts about small businesses and how they are the backbone of America. His statistics showed the importance on employment and the American Dream. He read the Preamble of the United States Constitution. He called the document’s anointing second only to the Bible. He talked about the importance of serving people, saying Jesus served, so should we.
During Wells’ talk, attendees enjoyed a luncheon of chicken and sides with apple pie for dessert, catered by Hartzell’s. Volunteer servers were from the Mason G. Smoak Foundation.
A table captain led the small groups in prayer. Each table wrote prayer requests and praises on small note cards.
Pastor Brian Hurley of Son Shine Christian Fellowship wrapped up the prayer luncheon. Smith and Bogaert sang the closing song of “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake.