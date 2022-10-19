LAKE PLACID — The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid hosted the second annual Blessing of the Businesses on last Wednesday. The event was attended by pastors of different denominations and business owners alike. The Lake Placid Ministerial Association and the Greater Lake Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the event.

The audience was treated to a worship song called “Forever” by Kari Jobe and sung by Juliana Bogaert and Rilian Smith. Bogaert played the keyboard. FPCLP’s Senior Pastor Ray Cameron welcomed the guests and introduced Pastor Bill Cole of Faith Baptist Church. Cole gave the opening prayer.

