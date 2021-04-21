LAKE PLACID — The inaugural Blessing of the Businesses will be held Wednesday, April 28 at First Presbyterian Church’s Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:25 a.m. and will conclude at 12:55 p.m.
FBC Senior Pastor Ray Cameron is scheduled to give the invocation and George Hensley will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush are some of the guests that will be speaking to the audience. Music will be featured as well.
“This is a gathering for like-minded people to gather and align in prayer,” Event Coordinator Linda Boyd said.
It is easy to leave church on Sunday and enter into business mode on Monday, she also said. The idea is to marry the faith and business aspects of life and spend time with Christians – business leaders of all denominations – to honor God and seek His blessings.
“Let your business mode reflect your faith,” Boyd said.
Each table will have a pastor called a “Table Captain” and they will guide the guests through a time of prayer. In addition, cards can be filled out by patrons who can remain anonymous and collected in a box at the end. Those cards will be given to an intercessory prayer group to pray for them the whole year.
The luncheon will be catered by Lake Placid’s own Frank Hartzell.
The Blessing of the Businesses in Sebring started in 2012, and was inspired by the Blessing of the Fleet, which is held in Destin annually. Without a fleet, the idea morphed into the Blessing of the Businesses. It was with the intention of including Lake Placid and Avon Park. The Blessing of the Businesses in Lake Placid was stalled as COVID-19 shut down plans for 2020. Boyd said with the help of many talented people and prayers, the luncheon came together.
The intention is for the Blessing of the Businesses Lake Placid Edition to become an annual event. Sponsorship of $100 will include admission for two people; additional admissions can be purchased for $15 per individual after that. The event is not a fundraiser and any additional funds will be donated to a cause.
For more information on Blessings of the Businesses, contact lyboydevents@gmail.com.