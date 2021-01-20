People need to grow up. I am so sick of hearing all the negative remarks against our President Donald Trump. He did a lot of good, but no one can recognize this.
Just wait 'til the Democrats take over and then maybe people will wake up, because we are in for nothing but a lot of h---. So when they take over and there are no jobs, taxes raised, high medical, don't start crying like a baby. You asked for it.
And yes, the election was rigged big time. Why can't people see this? I take it all Dems are blind to the truth. All I can say is I hope God is watching over us. We are going to need it.
Phyllis Nantz
Lake Placid