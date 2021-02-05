I write to protest the handling of the county vaccination program. What should have been a simple matter of registering seniors in preparation for vaccination as the materials became available turned out to be a mess of the first order. I am only modestly computer user friendly and it was with great relief that I saw that my wife and I had, at least according to my old laptop, successfully registered.
Unfortunately, I wasn't convinced and tried gamely, but vainly, to ascertain from a human being that we were indeed on the list. I was told that concerns over privacy issues prevented the county from telling me what I wanted to know. I asked hesitantly why if I brought proof of existence to the county I couldn't find out if I was on the list. Still no good, the risk of a lawsuit was too great. OK, that's that.
I was amazed and very happy to receive an email Feb. 2 telling me that I was indeed on the list and that I would be contacted in due course to set up an appointment. Bliss, sweet bliss. And then this morning's paper arrived with the news that the county's responsibilities were being taken over by the state ... end of bliss.
It would be very much appreciated if the HN-S published on a daily basis simply: how many people are on the list; how much vaccine has been earmarked for Highlands County; how many people have been vaccinated; what's the target for the coming days. Thank you for considering my request.
Paul DuBrule
Sebring