SEBRING — Recent heavy rains caused localized flooding in Highlands County neighborhoods, but reportedly had subsided by this past weekend.
That hasn’t been the case, unfortunately, for some residents along Lakewood Road who have seen water sitting in ditches and flowing into their backyards.
Carmen Orona, who moved to her house from Avon Park six months ago, said she still has water, it’s been there for a week and has become putrid.
She said the heavy rains this summer, first seen in July, would always drain out without problem. However, in the last week, they haven’t.
She bought a load of sand to fill in and raise up her yard once the waters recede. So far, they haven’t.
She’s been told someone was doing construction downstream and has apparently upset the drainage. She’s also been told that the Southwest Florida Water Management District sent a letter to that landowner giving them until the middle of the month to comply.
Officials with SWFWMD confirmed that someone in the area had made improvements to their property, and that a letter had been sent Sept. 30 with a deadline to restore normal flows. However, they could not confirm that the letter had been delivered or received.
For now, Orona said, all her neighbors have the same problem she has: A backyard that, while fun for a small boat, is no good for her children, ages 14 or 12, to play or for her dog to run.
“All the neighbors have that problem,” she said.