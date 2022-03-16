Every racecar driver wants to make a good impression in their first race for a new team. But the reality is that it doesn’t happen too often. Tom Blomqvist was an exception to the rule, however, as he helped Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian take their AutoNation/SiriusXM/Arctic Wolf Acura DPi to victory in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.
“We couldn’t have wished for a better start, obviously,” Blomqvist said. “Everyone was ecstatic after the result. But, you know, it wasn’t due to luck, we put in a lot of hard work beforehand. We had a good Roar, we improved the car and the team obviously worked super hard.
“I think it’s the highlight of my career, personally, to date. So, I’m extremely happy about that.”
Getting off to such a strong start also shows both the team and the driver that the trust put in each other was well-placed.
“It definitely helps,” Blomqvist said. “It helps that I got a result and I think I did a good job as well behind the wheel. It obviously gives me a lot of confidence moving forward, I think it gives the team some confidence in me and obviously gives me confidence in the team. So, all-round, it’s a win-win situation to start the season like that. We just have to use the momentum that we built there and turn around and carry that into Sebring.”
Blomqvist knows that winning at Sebring is going to be a tough task.
“Historically, we know that the Cadillacs have been very, very strong there in the past,” he said. “So we’re not expecting any miracles in terms of outright pace. But as you know, racing in America and racing in IMSA, anything can happen. The races are so unpredictable. We just have to survive, we have to stay out of trouble and make sure the car is reliable and us as drivers do a reliable job. And hopefully we put ourselves in a position where we can fight again for victory.”
There are no slouches in the driving ranks of the DPi class and those entered have won everything from the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the Indianapolis 500 and there are a handful of previous 12 Hours of Sebring winners.
“Honestly, I was blown away in Daytona, how close it was,” Blomqvist said. “I just remember every time I got in the car, I felt like I was fighting another DPi. It was relentless. And I think that’s a testament to what a great job IMSA has done with the regulations, the style of racing and how competitive the cars are. And I think that’s going to be the case all season long. So I’m expecting another brutal event in Sebring.”
Blomqvist raced in the 12 Hours of Sebring with BMW Team RLL in 2019 and while it’s been several years, he still has some fond memories about the legendary Sebring race fans.
“I love the fans,” he said. “There’s a great atmosphere in the paddock. It’s pretty wild out there. It’s cool to see everyone get behind the event and enjoy the race. As drivers, we really enjoy it when when the fans are having fun when they’re there and the atmosphere is there. There’s a vibe, you know, and that’s what makes racing so special.
“I remember a few years back it was it was a pretty cool event. And obviously racing into the night is always more spectacular.”
As Daytona, Blomqvist teamed up with Oliver Jarvis, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud. With Castroneves and Pagenaud having IndyCar commitments during the 12 Hours of Sebring, Blomqvist and Jarvis will be joined by Stoffel Vandoorne. Blomqvist and Vamdoorne were two of the three drivers for last year’s Jota Sport team, which placed seventh overall and second in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Blomqvist said following up the win at Daytona with a return to the winner’s circle in Sebring would be amazing.
“I think that would be surreal, to be honest,” he said. “ But obviously that’s the goal, right? That’s the target. Whether it’s achievable or not, well, time will tell. But if we could pull that off, I don’t think there’ll be many words to describe it. But we’re going keep our feet on the ground now and use the momentum that we have on our side at the moment, and hopefully that gives us the result we want.”
Blomqvist was hoping to see the Sebring fans return in full force and said it would be even better if they were there to cheer the team onto victory.
“I hope everyone shows up and they support us, the No. 60 Acura,” he said. “You know, we need all the support we can get. Hopefully, we can put on a great show for the fans. They provide us with a lot of entertainment and a lot of support on this event, so I’m extremely looking forward to it. I’ll be definitely coming out to that paddock and checking everyone out.”