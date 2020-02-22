I consider myself a pretty even-keeled person, but the comments made by Mike Bloomberg that insult the intelligence and work ethic of our Highlands County farmers have struck a nerve with me.
Bloomberg’s comment that he could “teach anybody to be a farmer … you dig a hole, put a seed in, put dirt on top, add water and up comes the corn,” shows the deep disconnect and disdain liberal elitists, such as Bloomberg, have for farmers and everyday rural Americans.
Bloomberg doesn't have the slightest clue about the hard work that goes into operating a successful farm or ranch. Our farmers wake up early and go to bed late. They are businessmen and women who deal with complex challenges such as citrus greening, unfair trade practices by foreign countries and burdensome regulations that could put them out of business.
President Trump is a clear contrast to Bloomberg. He respects us and listens to our concerns. More importantly, he stayed true to his word, renegotiated NAFTA and implemented the USMCA to put American farmers first. While the deal may not be perfect, it is a huge step in the right direction that opens the door for further negotiations down the road.
To our farmers: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do to make sure we have food on our table. Our community knows the sacrifices you make day-in and day-out and we stand with you.
Kyle Green
Avon Park