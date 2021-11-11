Michael Bloomberg will spend $120 million in an effort to reduce the soaring numbers of deaths from drug overdoses, he announced Wednesday at a healthcare summit he organized. The pledge more than doubles the $50-million philanthropic commitment he made toward the same goal in 2018.
Bloomberg’s pledge follows a preliminary finding from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that 93,000 people had died from drug overdoses in 2020, the majority of them from using opioids. The number of deaths during the first calendar year of the pandemic grew 30% over the total for 2019 and is the highest for a single year on record.
“We’re clearly going in the wrong direction,” said Kelly J. Henning, who leads the public-health program at Bloomberg’s grant-making organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Henning believes the work supported by Bloomberg’s original commitment, called the Overdose Prevention Initiative, has helped improve the situation. In Pennsylvania, where Bloomberg supported projects to curtail substance abuse in prisons and provide firefighters and police departments with the drug naloxone, the increase in overdose deaths was about half the national rate. Naloxone can be used in emergencies to stop an overdose.
In Michigan, where the increase in overdose deaths was also significantly lower than the national rate, Bloomberg supported, among other things, the creation of an online portal for the state Department of Health to order naloxone, and a media campaign to reduce the stigma of addiction and help people into recovery.
The philanthropy’s new commitment will provide $10 million a year for five years to programs in Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. It will also add $4 million each to the continuing efforts in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Bloomberg will also support its partners in the effort: the CDC Foundation, the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, the Johns Hopkins University, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and Vital Strategies.
But all of that money amounts to “drops in the ocean” compared with the need, said Michael Barnett, an assistant professor of health policy and management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, speaking before the Bloomberg announcement.
Barnett said any additional money devoted to stopping overdoses was critical. But he characterized the overdose crisis as having developed for generations, and requiring “hundreds of billions” of dollars over the next few years to make a significant difference, through expanding health coverage for the poor, supporting treatment centers, providing access to substance-disorder medications, and destigmatizing people who struggle with drug addiction.