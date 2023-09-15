AVON PARK — Residents of Highlands County love their lakes. From boating, fishing and swimming, the lakes offer fun for the entire family. That’s why water samples ensuring the lake’s health is so important. Water near the Lake Glenada boat ramp recently tested positive for blue-green algae and a health alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.

Blue-green algae is a common bacteria occurring in freshwater.

Recommended for you