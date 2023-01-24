AVON PARK — Residents of Highlands County love their lakes. From boating, fishing and swimming, the lakes offer fun for the entire family. That’s why water samples ensuring the lake’s health is so important. Water in Lake Glenada recently tested positive for blue-green algae and a health alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.
Blue-green algae is a common bacteria occurring in freshwater.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County issued the alert Monday in response to a water sample taken on Jan. 17.
In January of 2022, an almost identical press release was issued by the health department. The Highlands News-Sun reached out then to the department via email about the lake for further information.
“Blue-green algae are tiny, plant-like, aquatic organisms that form the base of the food chain, and as photosynthesizers, supply oxygen to the water. When they ‘bloom’ or proliferate excessively, however, they can have adverse effects on water quality, and some species, like the one implicated here, can produce toxins with the potential to make people and animals sick,” officials from the county’s Department of Environmental Health stated via email.
The bloom appears bright green, blue brown or red, and can smell like rotting plants, FDOH states.
The alert advises against drinking, swimming, wading, water skiing, and jet skiing where there is a visible bloom.
Wash skin and clothing with soap and water after contact with algae, smelly or discolored water.
Do not allow pets to play in the area as the blooms are not safe for animals. Do not let pets or livestock drink from the area when blooms are present.
Do not cook or clean dishes with contaminated water. Boiling water does not eliminate the toxins, according to the health department.
The DOH states eating fillets from healthy fish in a lake that has bloom is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water. DOH said to “throw out the guts and cook fish well.” However, do not eat shellfish in waters contaminated with blooms.
“People can be exposed to BGA and their toxins through skin contact, ingestion, or inhalation. Dermal contact with bloom-affected water can result in skin irritation or rash, so people should avoid contact. If toxins are aerosolized, inhalation may cause eye, nose, or throat irritation. If accidentally ingested, symptoms can include stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. Those who think they may have been exposed should contact Poison Information Centers at 1-800-222-1222,” the Department of Environmental Health official wrote.
“Alerts are lifted once subsequent sampling indicates toxins are no longer present. Sampling is done by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Blooms are naturally occurring and ebb and flow; how long it takes for a bloom to clear up really depends on the conditions of the lake and whether they are favorable for algae growth or not (i.e. nutrient load, depth, climate, flow-through, etc.).”
If you suspect blue-green algae, call Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903.