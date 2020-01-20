SEBRING — Anyone hoping to see action by the state task force on blue-green algae will have to wait another couple of months.
Rather than have a meeting this coming Thursday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has rescheduled the Blue-Green Algae Task Force to 9 a.m. March 16 in the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University, 5600 U.S. 1 North in Fort Pierce.
It’s hoped the extra two months will provide more time for the task force to consider additional scientific information, synthesize existing research and gather public comment.
in the meantime, people can make public comment on the issue, and the meeting will include scheduled time for public comment, as well. People who want to submit comments for consideration in advance of the March meeting can email comments to BlueGreenAlgaeTaskForce@floridadep.gov.
The Task Force will also post the agenda, as soon as it’s available, on its website at https://protectingfloridatogether.gov/state-action/blue-green-algae-task-force.