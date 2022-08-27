The inaugural Highlands News-Sun Media Day wrapped-up with the Sebring Blue Streaks, who brought plenty of enthusiasm to the event. The Blue Streaks have high expectations for the fall sports season and if their energy at Media Day is any indication, expect those expectations to be met.
A Moody
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today