SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks boys soccer team stopped a two-game slide and won their first game since Dec. 14, scoring all four goals in the second half for a 4-0 win over the Hardee Wildcats (3-8-2) to improve to 4-6-2 on the season.
“We took care of some issues the past couple of weeks” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley “and we worked on some problems which resulted in much better play tonight.”
Sebring controlled the ball well in the first half, maintaining possession in Hardee territory and penetrating deep into Hardee territory on occasion, notably toward the end of the first half.
The Blue Streaks amped the pressure as the half neared as they missed on three opportunities from within 20 yards to take a lead at the intermission.
David Garcia shot wide left from 15 yards out, a Billy Carol shot was blocked and Toyan Duffus sailed his shot high over the goal as the Blue Streaks went into the half tied in a scoreless game.
Ashley stated that he told his players that they should be winning this game, that they needed to take advantage of opportunities and finish plays.
It did not take long for the Blue Streaks to respond to what Ashley said to them as Carol, on the left side, received a pass from the center, to connect for a 10-yard goal two minutes into the second half to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
Ten minutes later, Sebring doubled their lead to 2-0 when Alan Arceo broke up the middle past the Hardee defense to square off against the Hardee goalkeeper. Arceo plastered the ball into the right side of the net for his first of three goals.
Near the midway point in the second half, Arceo again found himself on a break on the middle, the Hardee keeper came out about 10 yards to meet Arceo. Arceo juked right then went left passing the goalkeeper to shoot an empty net goal to give Sebring a 3-0 lead.
Arceo would complete the hattrick with five minutes left in the game, once again on a break up the middle and making the shot from 15 yards out to make the final score 4-0.
“I felt we did a much better job in completing and finishing plays, especially in the second half,” said Ashley. “A lot of credit goes to our goal keeper, Jaray Harrison, who is playing just his second game in soccer and scored a shutout tonight.
“It gives our offense and defense some confidence that they know Harrison is back there. And our defense did a great job in getting back in support.”
Sebring will try to put together back to back wins tonight when they host county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons.