AVON PARK — Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks varsity baseball. Nine times out of 10, that is enough said and this time did not disappoint as Sebring opened up a huge lead and stopped the Red Devils from rallying back to hold on to a 14-8 win at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Wednesday night.
The win improved the Blue Streaks to 17-3 on the season and the Red Devils fell to 10-7.
Sebring came out blistering, scoring nine runs in the first two innings and looked determined to make it an early night.
Sebring took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Beny Bikar Jr. and Cameron Kimbrell hit back to back one out singles and Case McClelland brought them both home with a three run shot over the left field fence.
In the second inning, Sebring added six more runs and again started after one out with Rhett Vaughn and Freddie Perez hitting back to back singles. A walk loaded the bases and a hit batter forced in a run to make the score 4-0.
A couple of passed balls made the score 6-0 and Reid Whitehouse added two runs with a single into right field that drove in McClelland and Bikar to widened Sebring’s lead to 8-0, before Clayton Evans capped off the scoring with a single into left field to drive Whitehouse to make the score 9-0 after two innings.
After a silent third inning, Sebring added three more runs in the top of the fourth as single by Kimbrell and McClelland and a double by Whitehouse into left field quickly made the score 11-0. Whitehouse later scored on a single by Treshawn Rowe as Sebring’s lead ballooned to 12-0.
The greatness about Avon Park and Sebring baseball is that anything can happen. A single by Dawson Bryant, Josh Regino hit by a pitch and a Sebring error had the Red Devils on the board at 12-1. A sacrifice fly made the score 12-2 and a single by Eric Harrison drove in another run as Avon Park reeled Sebring back under the ten run rule at 12-3 after four innings.
Sebring answered in the top of the fifth with the intent to end the game at five innings as they scored two more runs, both off the bat of Whitehouse and an error on the Red Devils that allowed both Sebring runs to score and again take a double digit lead at 14-3.
The Red Devils battled back in the bottom of the fifth as base hits by Jalan Gordon, Harrison and Brad Benton each drove in a run to close the gap to eight at 14-6 after five innings.
Avon Park added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to chip the Blue Streaks lead to six, 14-8.
Neither team scored in the seventh as the Blue Streaks held off the Red Devils for the 14-8 win.
Bikar led the Blue Streaks with four hits and White drove in four runs, both game highs.
Sebring played at Clewiston on Thursday and will travel to DeSoto on Tuesday. Avon Park traveled to IMG Academy Silver on Friday and is at Hardee on Tuesday.