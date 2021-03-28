SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls softball team improved to 6-5 on the season with a 15-0 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Friday night in a game that was stopped in the third inning due to the mercy rule. Lake Placid, who came into the game winning three of its last four, fell to 5-7 on the season with the loss.
“We are starting to turn around, the girls are starting to gel” said Sebring Head Coach Hector Perez. “This year we have some freshman, I am very proud of our freshmen, and some sophomores. Everybody is stepping up, it is taking a little time, but we are getting there. We are a very tight knit team and the girls work hard and put in a lot of time.”
After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Sebring added five more in the bottom of the second.
Karlee Baker started the inning reaching first after being hit by a pitch and promptly scored on a triple into the right-center gap by Carli Moeshing to make the score 3-0. Moeshing scored two batters later on a groundball to third by Trinity Rohrer as Lake Placid completed an unconventional double play getting the out at first then throwing to second to tag out another base runner.
With a 4-0 lead, two outs and the bases cleared, the Blue Streaks loaded the bases on infield singles by McKinley Carver and Makenzie Ferryman and a walk to Jewelissa Delgado.
Carver scored on a passed ball and a single into centerfield by Paige Benton drove in two more runs as Sebring increased their lead to 7-0 after two innings.
The third inning took several turns as both Moeshing led off the inning being hit by a pitch and Alma Fernandez reached on a bunt single to third. Lake Placid got the next two batters and seemed poised to get out of the inning unblemished.
A walk to Delgado loaded the bases and Ferryman hit a line drive into left that could have gotten the Green Dragons out of the inning. The ball was misplayed and dropped, turning it into a bases-clearing, three-base error that gave Sebring a 10-0 lead.
A second error allowed Ferryman to score to put Sebring up 11-0. A walk and two hit batters brought in another run to make the score 12-0 and kept the bases loaded with two outs.
The game ended on a double by Fernandez into left field that cleared the bases to make the final score 15-0.
“That is something we have been working hard on,” added Perez. “Sometimes we get comfortable when we have a lead and I have been preaching that if we have them against the ropes, don’t let go, do what we can, there is no sense staying out there any longer than we have to.
“I have a good group of girls, they are good clean ball players, but they do have that instinct that if they smell blood in the water, they want to go get them, I am proud of them for that. Today they proved they could finish a game off and go about their business.”
Lake Placid will be away both games next week, playing Evangelical Christian on Monday and Haines City on Thursday.
Sebring will be home both games, hosting Avon Park on Tuesday and Winter Haven on Thursday.