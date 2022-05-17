SEBRING — The road to Ft. Myers hit a dead end Saturday night for the last local team left in postseason play.
Sebring High School varsity baseball (22-6) fell 8-7 to the Hernando High School Leopards (20-8) in heartbreaking fashion in the Class 4A Region 2 semifinal. A furious rally in the final two innings couldn’t fully erase the six-run hole the Streaks dug during the first five.
The mood following the final out was a 180 compared to how the Streaks surely felt in the first two innings.
The Streaks jumped out early thanks to a rally in the first inning. Cameron Kimbrell and Case McClelland earned back-to-back walks with two outs.
Reid Whitehouse popped a bloop single on the first pitch right behind first base near the right field foul line. It scored Kimbrell for the 1-0 lead and put McClelland on third.
Clayton Evans almost added one more with a shot to deep center field but a diving play from the Leopards’ Tristan Legg ended the inning.
Trey Rowe smoked a leadoff double in the second. He swiped third during George Sebring’s at-bat. After Sebring walked, they put him in motion too.
The starting first baseman took off on an 0-2 pitch and stole second thanks to an error. As the ball dribbled into center, Rowe seized his chance and scored for the 2-0 lead.
Beny Bikar Jr. and Kimbrell then worked a pair of two-out walks to load the bases for McClelland. But he ended up grounding out to second base to end the inning.
Meanwhile, starter Trevor Carter was in control on the bump. He faced one batter over the minimum over those two innings and punctuated both with strikeouts.
However, the Leopards came back in the third. After their runner made a good play to swipe second, Carter forced a grounder back to the mound that ramped off it and into center field to make it a 2-1 game.
Carter then induced a ground ball to Bikar at shortstop. He made a throw over to third attempting to get the lead runner heading there for the second out.
It wasn’t Hernando’s fastest baserunner so he had an opportunity to get him. Unfortunately, the ball hit the runner and the error gave Hernando runners on second and third with one out.
Coach Jasone DeWitt called it a better play by the runner than anything based on how he positioned himself.
A line drive into left field scored that runner, tying the game at 2-2. Another comebacker to Carter gave Hernando a 3-2 lead. After loading the bases on a walk, DeWitt turned to Ashton Griffin in relief.
Griffin forced an inning-ending double play to keep the deficit at just one run. But Sebring couldn’t muster anything in the third.
The Streaks had a chance in the fourth as Perez drew a leadoff walk and Doorlag laid down a bunt single. McClelland loaded the bags with a two-out walk but Whitehouse hit a dribbler back to the mound that allowed for a force out at home.
Hernando ballooned the lead after that against Kimbrell, who came in to squash a rally an inning earlier. After it reached 7-2, DeWitt turned to Sebring. The sophomore punched out three Leopard batters to get Streaks back in the dugout.
He found trouble the next frame. After a leadoff double, he struck out the next batter and allowed a single. A passed ball brought a run in from third. But he kept it at one run thanks to a strikeout looking and a fly out to left field.
DeWitt huddled his team together after that. He believes true character is shown when things aren’t going well. He knew how competitive his group was and took the time to light that fire.
“I reminded them, ‘Hey, you can fold…or you can go after this and give yourself an opportunity to win,’” DeWitt said about that moment.
And they responded with a four-run rally in the sixth.
Perez took a pitch off his foot to start it, Doorlag then walked. A two-out Bikar single and a double steal gave McClelland another opportunity to bring in some runs.
He singled into right, scoring Doorlag and the speedy Bikar. A slew of wild pitches during Whitehouse’s AB brought home his pinch runner to make it 8-5.
Whitehouse walked and advanced to third on a pickoff throw gone awry. He later scored on a passed ball for an 8-6 game.
Evans walked too which brought the tying run to the plate in Rowe. He ended up striking out to end the rally in an AB that featured a controversial overturn of a check swing
But the Streaks weren’t done after Doorlag kept the energy going by striking out the side in the seventh.
Dalton Percy hit a leadoff single on a 3-2 pitch in his first AB since April. Perez gave Sebring two baserunners with a walk.
After a Doorlag strikeout, Bikar hit an RBI single to score Percy and give Sebring’s two big boppers a chance with the winning run on and the score 8-7.
Kimbrell flew out on the first pitch, setting the stage for McClelland. Could he come through like last inning?
Unfortunately, no. The senior designated hitter went down looking on a 2-2 pitch. He spiked his bat at the plate in frustration as he knew the game and his team’s season just ended. The Leopard dugout poured onto the field to celebrate as the Streaks headed down the right field line to meet one last time.
While it wasn’t how he wanted it to end, DeWitt didn’t find the game’s ending a rough outcome to accept because his players gave themselves a chance to win it.
He praised his team postgame for how much they fought and kept going despite when things were looking ugly. It was big of them not to get caught up in that moment.
And with the season over, DeWitt says goodbye to another senior class. This one featuring Case McClelland, Trey Rowe, Ethan Armentrout, Peyton Spencer, Zach Doorlag, Ashton Griffin, Jonathan Delgado and Reid Whitehouse. DeWitt loved seeing the young men they became.
“We’ve had the opportunity to watch these kids from their freshman year to their senior year and how they’ve handled themselves and matured not just only here at the field but also in the classroom,” he said. “Being able to see that and being able to see the leadership that they brought, it’s definitely a class that’s very special to us and it’s definitely a class we’re going to miss.”
He also took time to shout out those who helped off the field.
DeWitt also took time to thank the community, the parents, volunteers, Sebring High School and everyone who was with them from day one for their support throughout the entire season. In his mind, none of it would’ve been possible without them.