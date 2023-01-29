Main Photo

Sebring’s Shamari Jones (3) drives past a defender in a game earlier this season.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — It’s always good to finish on a strong note.

The Blue Streak girls basketball team dominated in a 62-22 win over the Clewiston Tigers Friday night. The 40-point victory put a bow on top of the Sebring regular season as the district tournament starts next week.

