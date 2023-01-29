SEBRING — It’s always good to finish on a strong note.
The Blue Streak girls basketball team dominated in a 62-22 win over the Clewiston Tigers Friday night. The 40-point victory put a bow on top of the Sebring regular season as the district tournament starts next week.
“It feels good because that means they’re playing together a little bit more and also they’re gelling together,” Head Coach Jackie Smith said about how it felt to finish strong.
Keely Jones led all scorers by matching her career high of 19 points. It’s just her seventh game this season with double digits in the scoring column. She also threw in eight rebounds and four steals.
Meanwhile, Adrianna Maldonado nailed a trio of three-pointers on her way to 13 points while Shamari Jones posted her third game over her last four with at least 15 points and five assists. She had 15 and eight on Friday.
Smith said the large lead allowed for her to rest some of her players and get reps for younger ones. She saw a lot of growth out of the Streaks this season. But she’s happy the team is coming together at the right time with Boca Ciega coming to town on Tuesday for the first round of the Class 5A-District 10 tournament.
“We’re number four and they’re number five, but that doesn’t matter,” she said. “You got to come out and play. You got to play together.”
She more than likely feels good that the game will be in the Streaks’ own gym where they didn’t drop a single contest all regular season and averaged almost 63 points per game while allowing just 37.
But with the coming of postseason time also comes the time to throw the stat sheets right out the window. Anyone can step up and teams will start playing squads with which they’re unfamiliar. All the Streaks can do is show up and play their game.