SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team is on a roll with back to back wins in which they outscored their opponents 26-1, the latest over county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, by a 16-1 score on Thursday night to improve their record to 4-3 on the season.
The loss is the second in a row for the Red Devils after starting the season 5-0, as they fell to 5-2.
Hit batters and walks continued to plaque the Avon Park pitching staff the past two games and became a factor in the first inning as a hit batter and a walk in the bottom of the first, followed by a Trey Bender double into left field to drive in run gave Sebring an early 1-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks busted the game wide open in the bottom of the second inning with an eight-run outburst as they pounded out four hits and took advantage of a walk, a hit batter and three Red Devil errors.
Avon Park starting pitcher Josh Regino struck out the first batter before Giovanni Perez reached on a single and advanced to second base. Perez scored on a groundball error hit by Beny Bikar Jr. to the shortstop as Sebring went up 2-0.
Bikar advance to second on a passed ball then stole third base before Cameron Kimbrell was hit by a pitch. Bikar later scored on a wild pitch to give Sebring a 3-0 lead.
A walk to Zachary Doorlag and a single by Case McClelland was followed by two errors by Avon Park that allowed two more runs to score as Sebring expanded their lead to 5-0.
A single by Reid Whitehouse that got past the diving attempt of the Avon Park right fielder brought in two more runs as Sebring’s lead widened to 7-0.
The Blue Streaks finished the second with a 9-0 lead after Trey Rowe capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the right field line.
Avon Park scored a run in the top of the third to avoid the shutout as Stanley Holdman scored on a one-out bases loaded fielder’s choice to short hit by Dillon Jackson. Sebring went for the double play and Jackson was able to beat out the back end to allow the run to stand to make the score 9-1 after three innings.
Sebring ended the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning scoring seven runs as all nine batters that came to the plate reached base.
McClelland led off with a walk and Bender doubled into centerfield. Both scored on a single by Joey Warner, who reached second on the throw home to make the score 11-1.
Whitehouse singled to drive Warner in as Sebring took a 12-1 lead.
A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs. Sebring took a 14-1 lead on singles by Bikar and Kimbrell to each to drive in one and keeping the bases loaded with no outs.
An error by the Avon Park centerfielder on a hit by Doorlag allowed two runs to score to end the game on the 15-run rule with Sebring winning 16-1.
Doorlag picked up the win giving up one run on two hits and striking out eight batters.
Avon Park attempted to break their two-game slide as they played DeDoto at home on Friday and will be on the road Tuesday in Fort Meade and Thursday in Frostproof.
Sebring played on the road Friday against IMG and will be on the road against Hardee on Tuesday before playing Haines City on Thursday.