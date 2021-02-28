SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls tennis team has bounced back from rain outs, COVID-19 cancellations, injuries, a loss to Lakeland Christian in which they only won one matchup and now a change of venue as their home courts are being resurfaced.
None of this would have been noticed with the 7-0 win over Hardee on Friday afternoon where they played at the Sebring Country Club. Not only did they win every match that counted towards the overall score, they also won all four of the extra matches (6-9) to unofficially win by an 11-0 score.
“It has been challenging” said Sebring Head Coach Donna Parks, “but the girls are working hard and right now we are where I thought they would be this early in the season.”
The best match of afternoon came from, appropriately, was the match pitting each school’s No. 1 player. For Sebring, it is Reagan Lenihan, who recently returned from injury and Hardee’s Mary Jane (MJ) Schraeder.
Sebring’s Lenihan won the first set 6-4 and Hardee’s Schraeder captured the second by a 6-3 score to force a tie-breaker.
Needing 10 points to win, Lenihan quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Schraeder won four of the next five points to close Lenihan’s lead to one at 6-5. Lenihan responded with three straight to get within one point of the match win at 9-5.
Schraeder fired back; 9-6, then a ace to make the score 9-7, then 9-8. Lenihan held off the late charge of Schraeder when a shot went out of bounds to give Lenihan the point for the 10-8 tie breaker and match win.
Sebring also won the 2-5 singles matches. In the No. 2 singles matchup, Sebring’s Mara Pepper topped Hardee’s McGuckin 6-0, 6-2.
In No. 3 singles matchup; Sebring’s Aly Smyth bested Hardee’s Anna Melendy 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 4 singles matchup; Sebring’s Alayna Myhre outlasted Hardee’s Jensey Hayes 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 5 singles matchup; Sebring’s Haley Waltman beat Hardee’s Emma Hayes 6-1, 6-1.
Sebring also won both doubles matchups. Sebring’s Pepper and Lenihan defeated Hardee’s Schraeder and McGuckin by an 8-2 score.
In the No. 2 doubles matchup; Smyth and Biener were victorious over Hardee’s Melendy and Jensey Hays by an 8-3 score.
In the extra matches, Sebring won all four.
No. 6 singles Isabel Guerravs over Paige Justice 8-2; No. 7 singles Katelyn VanRuhen over Drew Beattie 8-3; No. 8 singles Genesis Shannon over Summer Shackleford 8-2; No. 9 singles Kim Pham over Summer Cartwright 8-0.
Sebring will travel to McKeel Academy on Monday and be at home on Thursday to host Lake Wales.