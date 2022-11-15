SEBRING — Revenge, it is often said, a dish best served cold. Sometimes it is best delivered on your home field, as the Sebring Blue Streaks (8-2) shutout the Merritt Island Mustangs (6-5) in the second half on their way to a 31-13 win in the first round of the state football playoffs.

Last year, in the fourth round, the Mustangs beat the Blue Streaks 12-10 on a field goal with less than a minute to go. This year there would be no last-minute drama as Sebring scored 24 unanswered points to extend their winning streak to five.

Recommended for you