SEBRING — Revenge, it is often said, a dish best served cold. Sometimes it is best delivered on your home field, as the Sebring Blue Streaks (8-2) shutout the Merritt Island Mustangs (6-5) in the second half on their way to a 31-13 win in the first round of the state football playoffs.
Last year, in the fourth round, the Mustangs beat the Blue Streaks 12-10 on a field goal with less than a minute to go. This year there would be no last-minute drama as Sebring scored 24 unanswered points to extend their winning streak to five.
Sebring wasted no time after forcing the Mustangs to punt on their first drive to start the game. The Blue Streaks went 63 yards on six plays that was capped off with a 30-yard run by Wilney Francois around the left side. With the extra-point by Jean Carlos Sanchez, the Blue Streaks held a first quarter 7-0 lead.
Merritt Island responded with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that was aided by three offside penalties by Sebring, one of which gave the Mustangs a first down on 4th-and-2. The Mustangs completed five of seven passes on the drive, the last being an 11-yard toss from Luke Knight to Seven Tornga to tie the game at 7 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
An interception by the Mustangs to start the second quarter gave them the ball at Sebring’s 21. Two plays later, Merritt Island took their first lead of the game as Knight threw his second touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Yaseen Dereese. A missed extra point gave the Mustangs a 13-7 lead with 10:09 left in the half.
Special teams would play a major part in this game and the first one happened when Merritt Island mishandled the snap on a punt attempt that gave Sebring the ball on downs on the Mustangs 15-yard line.
Two plays later, Travis Kerney bulled his way through three Mustang defenders for a 6-yard touchdown run to put Sebring back on top 14-13 with 3:31 left in the half and a lead they would hold to the intermission.
After missing a field goal on their opening drive in the second half, Sebring forced and recovered a Merritt Island fumble on the Mustangs’ 33-yard line. Seven straight runs by Len Grant and Travis Kerney resulted in an 8-yard run by Grant for a touchdown. The ball came loose at the goal line but the official said Grant broke and scored, as Sebring extended their lead to eight, 21-13.
Special teams played a major part for the second time with 24 seconds left in the third quarter. Sebring forced the Mustangs to punt after a three-and-out from their own 22 when Sebring’s Tyler Blevins got around the edge, extended his 6-foot-3 body out to block the punt. The ball bounced towards the end zone with Blevins in chase before recovered by Woody Gayle in the end zone for a touchdown that put the Blue Streaks up 28-13.
Merritt Island tried to respond, reaching the Blue Streaks’ 12 before turning the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter. Sebring pieced together a 14-play drive for 81 yards, more importantly taking nearly eight games off the clock before Sanchez kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2:29 left in the game to make the final score 31-13.
The Sebring defense held the Mustangs to 23 yards rushing and after the Mustangs completed 8 of 12 passes in the first half, they were 3 of 10 in the second half, while being sacked three times and threw one interception. In all, the Blue Streaks defense gave up just 128 yards.
On offense, Sebring spread out the rushing duties, with Wilney Francois rushing for 104 yards on 12 carries. Len Grant rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries and Kerney added 50 yards on 14 carries, each of them scoring a touchdown. As a team, Sebring rushed for 232 yards on 40 carries.
Grant completed 6 of 9 passes for 61 yards.
With the win, Sebring continues in the playoffs on the road as they play Jensen Beach (9-2). Sebring last played Jensen Beach in the 2020 playoffs in which the Blue Streaks held a 40-14 halftime lead and lost 49-46 to end Sebring’s attempt at a perfect season.