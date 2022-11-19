SEBRING — The Sebring High School wrestling team will have a new man at the helm for the 2022-2023 season. Cody Cook will take over as the head coach of the team. He served as Lake Placid High School’s coach beforehand.
According to Cook, the Streaks return a handful of wrestlers while having plenty of new wrestlers looking to join up. He said about 12 showed up to the meeting with two seniors and one junior counting as returning members. Sebring did pick up another veteran who transferred in as an upperclassman. The rest are fairly new.
Cook said he’s really excited to see what senior Bransford Stone can do this season. He’s had the chance to watch Stone the last few years as an opposing coach. Now he gets to work with him. Stone’s been the one leading the team and Cook praised the senior for his work in the classroom.
“He’s a very dedicated individual, and he’s sensitive to everything that any coach tells him and I’m excited to see him, see where he can go,” Cook said. “It’s his senior year. It’s make it or break it.”
Stone was one of several grapplers who participated in districts – where the Blue Streaks placed sixth out of eight teams — and one of the few who wrestled in regionals.
Cook said he thinks they have a chance of doing well this season. The competition tends to fluctuate but there is a good possibility Sebring can place in districts and move onto regionals as a team.
Teams acquire points based on the matches they win. And depending on what happens in that match can alter how many points a wrestler’s team receives toward its overall score. For example, achieving something like a technical fall in a match (acquiring a differential of 15 points) can earn a wrestler points. Total points determines where a team finishes.
The new Sebring coach said he loves how driven, dedicated and responsive his team is. A big aspect of his coaching style is communication. Wrestlers should be able to come to him with problems while they’re also able to be receptive to criticism from the staff.
He also mentioned he has a certain standard for how the athletes should handle themselves especially after a loss.
“That’s been a big change for some of these kids having me as a head coach is I’m changing a lot of that aspect of the game, and not just the technical part of it, and they’re very receptive to it,” Cook said.