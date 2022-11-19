Bransford Stone

Sebring’s Bransford Stone (front) tries to get out of the clenches of an opponent during last year's Spiegel Memorial Tournament. 

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring High School wrestling team will have a new man at the helm for the 2022-2023 season. Cody Cook will take over as the head coach of the team. He served as Lake Placid High School’s coach beforehand.

According to Cook, the Streaks return a handful of wrestlers while having plenty of new wrestlers looking to join up. He said about 12 showed up to the meeting with two seniors and one junior counting as returning members. Sebring did pick up another veteran who transferred in as an upperclassman. The rest are fairly new.

