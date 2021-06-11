AVON PARK — A red BMW sedan hit a semi-trailer Wednesday afternoon while on U.S. 27. The car rolled over into the opposite lanes and landed on its roof.
Three people in the car survived with minor injuries, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was called into 911 Consolidated Dispatch at or just before 4:34 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies, as of Thursday morning, were still finalizing reports on the crash, but initial information is that the BMW was southbound in the inside lane of U.S. 27 while traveling through Avon Park. The semi was also southbound in the middle lane.
At a point in the road south of West Palmetto Street and the Murphy Express gasoline station, lanes curve slightly to the left, and the Sheriff’s Office reports that the driver of the BMW didn’t follow the shift in lanes.
The BMW hit the semi on the front left wheel and the impact threw the car across the median into the northbound lanes, where it rolled over and landed on its roof, on the northbound shoulder, facing northeast.
There were only minor injuries, requiring no transportation by Emergency Medical Services, sheriff’s officials reported. Also, deputies didn’t issue any citations.
Highlands County Fire Rescue cleared the scene shortly after 5 p.m., sheriff’s officials said, and deputies cleared the scene at 5:22 p.m.