When it was go time, the No. 25 BMW went. And it wasn’t derailed on the way to the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class victory in the TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Connor De Phillippi, who shared the No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE with Bruno Spengler, didn’t take the class lead until past halfway in Saturday’s six-hour race, the second of four races in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.
De Phillippi grabbed first place for good with decisive passes of the No. 911 Porsche and No. 4 Corvette after the final round of pit stops with 52 minutes left. The 27-year-old American held steady from there, including a two-lap trophy dash following a final restart, to put the No. 25 in victory lane for the first time since the 2019 Rolex 24 At Daytona.
It gave De Phillippi his fourth career IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win and the first for Spengler.
De Phillippi stretched the lead to as much as four seconds over Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R before a collision involving the No. 5 Cadillac, No. 6 Acura and No. 63 Ferrari brought out a full-course caution with 12 minutes left on the clock.
When the green flag waved for a two-lap finish, De Phillippi wasted no time putting slower GT Daytona cars between himself and the Corvette as a buffer and pulled away to win by 4.383 seconds. Jesse Krohn and John Edwards gave BMW Team RLL a pair of podium finishers by driving to third place in the No. 24 BMW.
Following a pair of second-place finishes where the opportunity for victory was tantalizingly close but unachieved, the drivers of the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3 were determined to make it happen in Saturday’s GT Daytona (GTD) portion of the TireRack.com Grand Prix. And they left it to “Super Mario” Farnbacher to bring it home.
Farnbacher drove the final two hours of the six-hour race at Michelin Raceway, pulling away to win by 2.451 seconds after co-drivers Shinya Michimi and Matt McMurry put the No. 86 in position to win. It’s the first victory of the 2020 WeatherTech Championship season and moved Farnbacher and McMurry into sole possession of the GTD points lead.
The No. 48, driven by Madison Snow, Corey Lewis and Bryan Sellers, finished second. Ryan Hardwick, Patrick Long and Jan Heylen placed third in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R.